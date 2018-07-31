Tamar Braxton had a bumpy ride on Delta Airlines recently.

The singer's sister Towanda shared a video on Instagram that shows a Delta pilot scolding Tamar for apparently not following flight attendant instructions.

"Here's how this works," the captain said in the video. "My flight attendants work for me. They give orders that come from me. So if you get an instruction from a flight attendant, I need to know that you are willing and able to do what you're told to do. Are you willing and able to do what you're told to do by a flight attendant? Don't ask me any questions. Answer yes or no."

Tamar says yes, but appears to want to continue chatting. The pilot, however, walks away.

The two sisters can then be heard discussing whether or not to get off of the plane.

"We really should get off of his plane," one of them says, adding they hadn't even settled into their seats yet.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

"@tamarbraxton got ridiculed by a pilot for flying while black on Delta," Towanda captioned the video. "Wow! I guess being a diamond and double million miler don't matter… @delta Shame on you… #WhyArePeopleSoMad #flyingwhileblack #smh."

According to Page Six, Tamar and others in her crew "exhibited unusual behavior" and tried to deplane while leaving their luggage aboard, which is against the law. "It appears the group tried to purposely delay the flight, which prompted flight attendants to address the group," Page Six added.

After Towanda's tweet, Delta replied, "Towanda, our employees reflect our culture of treating all people with dignity and respect, and if we aren't doing that, we aren't doing our job. We're looking into it now."