"Sister, Sister" fans will have to wait a little bit longer for a reboot!

Tamera Mowry-Housley revealed to Wonderwall.com that the much discussed reboot of the '90s sitcom is on hold.

"I think timing is everything. With my schedule being so crazy and then, now Tia's schedule is shifted right now," Tamera told Wonderwall.com on May 22. "I wouldn't say it's never going to happen, but the focus has shifted right now."

Sam Aronov / Getty Images

The married mother of two is definitely a busy woman. In addition to hosting the Emmy-winning show "The Real" and launching the HGTV special "The Housleys," Tamera is also hosting a new docu-series on Facebook Watch, "Help Us Get Married."

The show chronicles three newly engaged couples who are planning their weddings with the help of the Facebook community. Viewers help the couples make wedding-day decisions (like choosing the dress!) through Facebook polling and see the results of their vote the following day.

"I love everything about weddings," the 39-year-old star explained. "Usually weddings are always a fun and beautiful event, and I love what Facebook Watch is doing. They're bringing television and the Facebook community together to have the same conversation, so I thought that that was very intriguing. I absolutely love the show, I love doing it and I've really fallen in love with [the] couples. They're really, really cool."

"What I love about it is that [the viewers] really look [out] for the best interests of the couple," Tamera added. "[The couples] are brave to be able to give them all that power. Now, being in episode three and seeing that they really have the couples' backs, it gives me hope in humanity. It's really sweet to see."

Tamera knows a thing or two about weddings. The actress just celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with FOX News reporter Adam Housley. The couple share a son, Aden, and a daughter, Ariah.

"It went by fast! Having kids probably helped that go by because it's like a whirlwind, having two kids being the ages of 2 and a half and 5. It's such a blessing. I always say I still like my husband, so that's a plus," Tamera dished.

"There are people out there who fall in love with anything and anybody. I always say the key is make sure you like him as a human being. If my husband and I weren't married, he'd be my best friend," she continued. "He literally is my best friend and I can talk to him about anything. He gets life, and there's a sense of security in that. I feel safe with him."

So would Tamera have let others make decisions about her wedding? According to the "Sister, Sister" alum, she was too indecisive and a tad controlling when she wed and definitely could have used the input.

"I think, looking back, I was definitely controlling, but in my mind I was a good controlling, not a bridezilla. My wedding planner, she told me, 'You're actually very loving.' It's just that I know what I want, but I did learn that, in some instances, I can be indecisive," Tamera explained. "Instead of having one cake, I chose three things. I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to have a cake for everybody, a group cake and a cupcake bar,' you know? So maybe I would have wanted them to help me make that decision so I wouldn't have had so much dessert."

Seven years of wedded bliss isn't the only thing Tamera has to celebrate. Her twin sister, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, welcomed a daughter on May 5 -- making Tamera an aunt for the second time!

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

"It's amazing! Tia is on cloud nine, Cory [Hardrict] is in heaven. Her daughter is absolutely stunning. She is a sweet soul and you can already tell Ariah and her, they have a special connection, just as much as Aden and Cree. It really is something. It's beautiful to see," Tamera gushed. "When Ariah first saw her cousin, she said, 'Oh my goodness, so cute!'"

Between hosting multiple shows and being a mom and a wife and a second-time auntie, how does Tamera juggle it all? She says she focuses on being appreciative and accepts that things will not always be perfect.

"I just feel so grateful to be able to tap into and do the things that I absolutely love," she explained. "It isn't perfect all the time and it's okay. I think [it's about] embracing the good and the bad of life. As long as you are trying, you're doing your best and you're taking it a day at a time, that's all you can be in control of."

Fans can watch "Help Us Get Married" twice a week: Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and live on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Facebook Watch.