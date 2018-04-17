Tamra Judge's husband will undergo his fourth heart surgery in a few months, she revealed on Instagram.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star shared an image of her man from the Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, Calif., on April 16. In the image, Eddie lays on the bed hooked up to multiple medical machines.

"As I sit in the waiting room I need everyone to pray for @eddiejudge," she wrote. "Another Cardio version. 4th heart procedure in 4 months. I want my healthy husband back. #powerofprayer🙏 Thank you.

She also included another message that read, "I said a prayer for you today, that God would touch you with His healing hand and give you the comfort and peace you need to get through."

Eddie's health issues have been well-documented. In December Tamra revealed that Eddie needed a procedure to correct an abnormal heartbeat.

In February, he had another heart procedure, she said, claiming he was "getting his ticker fixed."

Afterward, she shared an image of her man. "It's been a long day and glad it's behind us," she wrote. "@eddiejudge Just walked his first loop in the hospital like a @spartanrace ...kinda😬 #afib #cardioablation #sinusrhythm."