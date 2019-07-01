On Monday morning, Tamron Hall posted an adorable poolside photo with her newborn son Moses, but she got out ahead of the ever-vocal mom-shamers who would have surely criticized her for not putting a hat on the baby.

"FYI he wore a sun hat the entire trip except this one second, no babies were harmed in the making of this picture," the new mom captioned the adorable snap of her kissing the diaper-wearing newborn.

Tamron's 630,000 Instagram followers seemed to love the caption. One wrote, "I love this!!putting the internet trolls in their place before they even start!!" Another added, "Lol@PSA!!!! Cause you know the hate IG messages were coming!!!"

"You owe none of these critics any explanations on what you do with your baby," another said.

Perhaps to prove that her little one was wearing a hat, she later posted a sweet photo of her little man sporting a fedora.

While many saw Tamron's pool picture as an adorable mommy-son moment, other fans simply marveled at the former "Today" show host in her floral swimsuit, noting that her body bounced back quickly from Moses' birth.

Paul Zimmerman/REX/Shutterstock

Tamron announced in April that she and her husband, music executive Steven Greener, had welcomed a baby boy.

The former "Today" host is set to launch of her syndicated talk show, "Tamron Hall," on Sept. 9.