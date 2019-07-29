Taraji P. Henson's identity was allegedly stolen by a Chicago woman who apparently spent thousands of dollars pretending to be the Emmy-nominated star.

Nina Westervelt/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

According to the Chicago Tribune, Alicia Newby, 29, was able to access the actress' email account and spend more than $4,000. Newby is facing a felony charge of continuing a financial crime enterprise after she allegedly racked up an excess of $12,000 in fraudulent charges from Taraji and others.

The "Empire" actress was made aware of the fraudulent charges last August after her manager noticed funds missing and items being shipped to an address on the south side of Chicago that Taraji had no connection to. Police were quickly notified.

Authorities didn't name Taraji in the case, but police and court records cited by the Chicago Tribune listed her as a victim.

Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Prosecutor alleged that Newby was able to get loads of information from the alleged victims via email, including phone numbers, addresses and financial account data, all of which was used for online shopping sprees.

According to the suspect's attorney, Newby suffers from bipolar disorder and is pregnant with her seventh child. It's not known how Taraji is connected to the suspect, but investigators are looking into whether other "Empire" cast members were victimized.