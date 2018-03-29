One day after Tatum O'Neal blasted Wendy Williams, calling her "crazy, like literally," the Oscar winner is apologizing.

"I sent a note to @WendyWilliams today. Before I I was aware that my off the cuff remarks were caught on air on a radio show I did yesterday. I am a Womans woman and I think now is the time for woman to be there for one another. Not tear each other down," she wrote in a somewhat lengthy Twitter post. "I was late because of what I was not able to properly articulate on the show because there was a procession on 5th Ave for a fireman who had been killed the other day on Ed Norton's new movie in [Brooklyn.]"

Tatum went on to say that when she went on her talk show, she hoped to speak about her film "Gods Not Dead: A Light In Darkness." Wendy, though, wanted to speak about Tatum's 2001 book "A Paper Life: My Story" in which she speaks about her childhood and her destructive relationships with her father, Ryan O'Neal.

"There are plenty of YouTube Oprah interview's for that. I don't think you are crazy," she tweeted. "I am a huge fan. We need to support each other . Love, T."

The apology came after Tatum was recording saying she didn't know much about Wendy and even expressed concern for her.

"[Wendy] was crazy, like literally," Tatum said on SiriusXM's "The Michelle Collins Show" on Wednesday, referring to her appearance on the show this week. "I like went high, she went low."

She further blasted Wendy for her line of questioning.

"She was like 'you were molested!'...'your dad gave you cocaine to lose weight right?,'" she told Michelle. "It was like non-sequitur after non-sequitur. She was like looking through me."

Michelle mentioned that Wendy is known for her sometimes intrusive questions. "I did not know that, I have not watched enough Wendy Williams to know that she would not mention the film," Tatum said.

Further shading Wendy, Tatum said, "I hope she's okay. I did worry about her when I left the show."

Mea culpa?