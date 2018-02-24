Actor Taylor Lautner, 26, took to his Instagram on Friday and posted a heartfelt goodbye to his beloved maltese, Roxy.

"You have brought so much joy into my life for the past 13 1/2 years," the "Twilight" star captioned next to a photo of him kissing Roxy, before adding, "I'll miss you every day but I'll take those memories with me everywhere I go."

Taylor also mentioned how his family gave him the pup back in 2004 on the set of "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl," writing, "my family surprised me with you on the set of sharkboy and lavagirl in 2004."

He finished the sweet ode to his lost friend with a simple yet heartbreaking: "I love you."

Greg Doherty / WireImage

The "Scream Queens" star is a well-known dog lover, regularly posting himself with dogs that he meets, as well as with ex-girlfriend Billie Lourd's little pooch, Tina.