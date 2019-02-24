Taylor Swift, 29, gave one lucky couple the surprise of a lifetime when she showed up for a surprise serenade at their intimate engagement party in Hollywood on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Alex Goldschmidt, who works at a local digital media management company, somehow arranged for the "Love Story" singer to stop by the gathering after recently proposing to his fiancé, Ross Girard, while listening to one of her songs, "King of My Heart."

"I decided to propose to Ross listening to this song in my car," he said of the special track, which Taylor performed for the couple at their party venue, Sycamore Tavern. "I can't thank Taylor enough for wanting to help make this day so special."

An unknowing Ross had no idea what to expect when Alex told the crowd that he had a special friend named Taylor coming out to help him with something special for his fiancé.

"The calm before the surprise," Alex captioned a shot with Taylor on Instagram before the big reveal.

Ross was shocked when Taylor, who's dating "Boy Erased" actor Joe Alwyn, stepped into the room to sing "King of My Heart" for the crowd of partygoers.

"She came, she sang, I'm dead," Alex wrote alongside another post following the eventful celebration.

We wonder how Alex is going to top himself at the wedding ...