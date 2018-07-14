At a "Reputation" Tour stop in Philadelphia, a surprise love story unfolds during a Taylor Swift meet and greet.

The "Love Story" singer posted photos Friday of a marriage proposal between two of her fans that went down with her right smack in the middle of it! And she can't hide her total shock in the series of images.

"They walk into the meet and greet and he says "We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour" and then..... 😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻#thirdwheel," Swift captioned next to three photos of the special moment.

The proposer, who has identified himself as Anthony on Twitter handle @TSphilaPROPOSAL, had been planning the pop-singer included proposal for what appears to be a month, tweet by tweet. While he had been tagging the "Delicate" crooner in some of the posts, in an attempt to capture her attention, he explained how they were eventually "picked at random" to be part of a face-to-face with Swift.

Anthony and his now fiancée, Stephanie, started their relationship in Philadelphia during Taylor's Red Tour:

"Our love story started at a RED TOUR show in Philadelphia back in 2013," he writes. "Taylor Swift is a huge part of our relationship. Nothing would make this proposal more special than having her there! #ReputationTourPhillyProposal"

He added: "25 days! We were just two swifties that decided to attend a concert together in 2013. We fell in love with each other and almost five years later, I'm going to ask her to marry me where it all started. She is my BEST FRIEND and the love of my life. @taylornation13 @taylorswift13"

Things appeared to end on a perfect note for the newly engaged couple, with Swift's stamp of approval, as he tweeted out to celebrate, "She called me a baller and said that she is never surprised. She also said we were incredible and to go get married!!!! IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?!"