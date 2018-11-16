Fans attending rapper Lil Pump's concert in the United Kingdom were sent scurrying and gasping for air after someone threw tear gas into the crowd.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The rapper also felt the affects of the attack, and he was seen getting treated by medical professionals, appearing to be on the verge of collapsing.

Two people were treated outside the venue.

TMZ said that gas started filling the auditorium during the concert, and fans immediately started evacuating, as did Lil Pump's band. The incident is not being investigated as terrorism.

A spokesperson for the Nottingham Police Department told TMZ that officials were called to the auditorium around 9:30 PM for a "smoke flare" inside the venue.

"Whoever threw that made me faint in the middle of the show," Pump said, before cursing at the criminals.

Pump didn't let the incident get him down. Once outside, he jumped on top of his tour bus and performed "I Love It" for awaiting fans.

The show must go on...