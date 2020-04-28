Two months after giving birth to a daughter, Teddi Mellencamp is almost back to her pre-baby weight.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

The "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" star spoke to HollywoodLife about her fitness routine and diet since welcoming Dove Mellencamp Arroyave, her third child, on Feb. 25.

"I lost 45 [pounds], I think, this time and I have about 15 left," she said.

Teddi has long been physically active, as she often posts about running and cycling on social media. Since she and her family are quarantining, she's been working out at home a lot more than usual.

"I think this is such a different experience then it was before because I was able to be active. Were with Slate & Cruz, I was on and off bed rest, so it made the recovery so much different. I was cycling the day that I gave birth to Dove, so I've been able to be active quicker," she said "I already had a healthy lifestyle, so it wasn't a big shift in that regard."

In order to get back in shape, the reality TV star said she's not counting calories, but rather just keep it simple and eating healthy.

"For me, it's what is really going to make me feel my best and what are the foods that are going to aid in that," she said.

While many women have acknowledged that breastfeeding helps them shed baby weight, Teddi said that wasn't an option for her.

"I'm not able to breastfeed. I was super emotional about it a couple of weeks ago, but I've come to terms with it at this point. I had my boobs done after I had Cruz, and I never thought that I could have kids again," she said. "I never thought I could have kids again and go through IVF, and all of that because I was done, and I thought I couldn't get pregnant naturally."