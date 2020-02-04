"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child.

On Tuesday, the reality TV star announced the pregnancy news on Instagram, sharing a picture of her kids holding up ultrasound images.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy," Kailyn wrote along the post. "This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way! @Peanut has been an amazing support for me since I found out I was pregnant again. Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating. There are so many helpful threads on the app from other women who have been through it too."

She continued, "It's always reassuring to know you're not alone. Whether you're already a mom, pregnant, or trying to conceive, I really recommend you join the @peanut community. It's an amazing space to build friendships, find support and learn from other women at a similar stage in life. There's nothing like support from other women to get you through."

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Kailyn didn't reveal the identity of the baby's father.

On a recent episode of her "Coffee Convos" podcast, Kailyn also hinted that she's not done having kids, saying she was "going for the starting 5."

"I was having a conversation with somebody else and I just think that I want more kids, but whether I carry them on my own or not is not important to me," she said. "I've done it three times and I just, I really could picture myself maybe fostering siblings at that to keep them and then keep them together. And then hopefully the foster would lead to the adoption."

Kailyn currently has three sons: Isaac, Lux and Lincoln.