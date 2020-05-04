Now that he's been released early from prison and on home confinement, Tekashi 6ix9ine is already shooting music videos … from his backyard.

A new video is expected to be released on May 8.

Last month, the rapper-turned-government witness was given the okay from a judge to film videos from the backyard of the home he's been staying in. Because he turned on his former gang associates, he is taking precaution to keep the location of the home and site of the video production secret. He worries about vengeful enemies, TMZ said on Monday.

The rapper is going to be the only one in his camera frame in the video, and he's already shooting behind-the-scenes footage, TMZ added.

As this will mark his return to music since his imprisonment, Tekashi is trying to pull out all the stops, or at least as much as he can do from a fenced-in backyard. He will star and direct the video.

TMZ notes that his security guards are helping Tekashi with the labor and he's already given them raises.

What to expect from the video is a bit of a mystery. There are rumors that another rapper could star in the video, but that person would have to shoot their own content and send it to Tekashi. It's also unknown if Tekashi's girlfriend will make an appearance, as she's been quarantining with him.

In October 2019, TMZ reported that Tekashi scored a record deal worth more than $10 million while he was still behind bars after pleading guilty to nine racketeering charges and testifying for the government against his former gang associates last year. While Tekashi's lawyer expected the rapper to be released this summer, the Covid-19 pandemic sped up the release. Since then, he has reportedly bought "a fleet of luxury vehicles" and several massively expensive jewelry pieces.