Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is being released from prison ahead of time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, a New York judge said the rapper should be granted a compassionate release from prison effective immediately, stating that he should be allowed to finish his sentence at home and under supervision, TMZ reported.

The release comes after Tekashi, via his lawyers, pleaded with the judge to release him from prison, claiming his asthma has compromised his immune system, thus making him much more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus.

The judge initially denied his request, said he didn't technically have the power to release him. However, it was later deemed that the judge could actually release Tekashi to home confinement if he so chose, which he did.

TMZ said that Tekashi will be on supervised release, adding that he'll have a GPS monitor and must remain at an address approved by his probation officer for the first four months. He's only allowed to leave for attorney visits or medical treatment, and both of those need to be approved by the Probation Department.

Prosecutors had previously stated that they wouldn't object to the release if the judge found that his medical condition constituted an "extraordinary and compelling" reason.

In late December 2019, Tekashi was sentenced to two years prison after pleading guilty to racketeering charges and testifying for the government against his former gang associates. Prior to Thursday's decision, the rapper's lawyer said he expected Tekashi to be free by this summer.