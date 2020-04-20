In October 2019, TMZ reported that Tekashi 6ix9ine scored a record deal worth more than $10 million while he was still behind bars after pleading guilty to nine racketeering charges and testifying for the government against his former gang associates last year.

Now that he's newly free -- he was sentenced to two years in prison in December 2019 but allowed to count time served, then in early April was released early to home confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic since he has asthma -- the controversial rapper is spending a significant chunk of that money.

TMZ reports that Tekashi (real name: Daniel Hernandez) has been buying cars and jewelry while detained at home, where he's wearing a GPS monitor. He's only allowed to leave for visits with his lawyer or medical treatment, and both of those need to be approved by the probation department. According to TMZ, he's been been making his pricey purchases "over the phone with the help of his trusted associates."

Tekashi has so far bought, TMZ reports, "a fleet of luxury vehicles that includes a Ventadore, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and a Range Rover." He's also shelled out big bucks for four timepieces including a Richard Mille watch. But that's not all: TMZ reports that the 23-year-old criminal also spent $300,000 on a chain that's shaped like a shark.

The rapper, who's expected to be on house confinement for another three months, will soon be making even more money when the COVID-19 pandemic abates, TMZ reports, as he's been getting offers to do international shows. Sources close to Tekashi tell TMZ that venues in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Europe and South America have offered the music star $500,000 for performances to take place later this year and in 2021.

But even if it's safe to travel, and even when he's no longer required to remain at home, the rapper can't leave to perform concerts unless he gets permission from his probation officer to travel for work, TMZ explains.

While home, he's started writing and recording one of the albums he owes his label, and it's expected out this year, TMZ adds.