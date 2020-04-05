Teresa Giudice has been publicly honoring her late father on social media, calling him, among other things, a "legend."

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Giacinto Gorga passed away on April 3.

"This is the first night in my life I've gone to bed without knowing my papa would be there for me in the morning," the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star wrote on Instagram the evening of her father's death. "My heart has broken into a million pieces but I know you're finding mommy right now....I love you both so much."

The gut-wrenching post was one of many that the reality TV star has shared to pay tribute to her father.

"Always the Life of the party," she captioned a image of Giacinto holding an extra-large bottle of scotch whiskey.

While sharing a family photo, she said, "Yesterday with the rain the skies cried 😢with me for you leaving...today you made the sun shine ☀️to let me know you arrived & found mommy💞. I know how you loved your Blue so today I raise a glass to you! 🥃🥃 Salute to you PaPa ❤️🙏🏼."

On Sunday morning, she posted a throwback image with her dad.

"To know him was to LOVE ❤️ him," she said.

Throughout the weekend, Teresa used her Instagram Story to post photos of her father, as well.

"You are the absolute strongest man I know & I know you missed mommy so much but you stayed for us," she wrote on Friday. "Thank you for being the best husband, father & Nonno. Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband."

She added, "Thank you for showing us all what true love is."