The man who Terry Crews claims sexually assaulted him says he meant to harm and believes the lawsuit should be tossed because no one was hurt.

Adam Venit, an agent at powerhouse agency William Morris Endeavor, further argued in newly filed court papers that the case should be dismissed because none of the alleged conduct was sexual, TMZ reported.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

On Dec. 5, 2017 Terry filed a lawsuit against Adam over the alleged 2016 incident, claiming that the agent stared at him "like a rabid dog, sticking his tongue in and out of his mouth provocatively" after fondling his genitals.

Terry said he pushed Adam away and told fellow partygoer and Venit pal Adam Sandler to keep the agent away. He claims Sandler reached out to him afterward to express shock and disgust.

Terry says he's suffered psychologically, and still worries the agent could hurt his career.

After Terry blew the whistle on the alleged groping, Adam was suspended from his job at William Morris, where he was the head of the agency's motion picture group. He has since been demoted, but he's also been reinstated.

FayesVision/WENN.com

On Nov. 27, Crews took to Twitter to rail against the decision to take Adam off suspension.

"SOMEONE GOT A PASS," he tweeted.

TMZ reported that Adam called Terry the day after the alleged incident and offered an apology.