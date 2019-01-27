Terry Crews has some serious unfinished business with D.L. Hughley!

The former NFL athlete turned "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star took to Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 27, to address comments that D.L. made about him way back in August of last year.

Chelsea Lauren / REX/Shutterstock

D.L. called Terry for making sexual assault allegations against his former agent, Adam Venit, who he claimed inappropriately groped him at a party in 2016.

"I think it's hard for me to think that a dude with all of those muscles can't tell an agent to not touch his ass," D.L. said in an interview with VLADTV. Adding, "God gave you muscles so you could say no."

Terry, who settled his lawsuit against Adam in 2017, drudged up the comedian's judgmental words to go on the attack via Twitter.

"Are you implying I 'wanted' to be sexually assaulted?" I'm listening, sir," he tweeted along with video footage of D.L.'s interview. Continuing, "Sir you said I should have pushed him back, or restrained him and I DID ALL THOSE THINGS... but you act like I didn't."

D.L. swiftly replied, "That's different than slapping the s--t outa him," which really got under Terry's skin.

"So sir," Terry clapped back. "If you truly feel that is a correct way to deal with toxic behavior... Should I slap the s--t out of you?"

After the whole back and forth, D.L. still had no regrets about what he said, posting a quote that read, "It's always the people that you know the least, that judge you the most," with the hashtag, "no take backs."

Meanwhile, D.L. wasn't the only celeb that Terry chose to call out on social media over his allegations.

Earlier in the day, he sent out an angry message to rapper 50 Cent, Russell Simmons and producer Tariq Nasheed for turning his situation into a joke.

He claimed that they, "have decided my sexual assault was hilarious, whereas there are a whole generation of black women and men who think it's funny."

"Abusers protect abusers but they mock survivors as well," Terry continued on with some pretty blatant implications towards the guys. "When you see me, keep it moving."

So far, D.L. has been the only one to respond to Terry on social media.