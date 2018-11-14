Miranda Lambert has struggled to get to the top of the charts as a solo artist over the past four years, but she found herself at the top of the heap earlier this year. However, she wasn't alone in the honor.

Over the summer, Jason Aldean's hit "Drowns the Whiskey," which features Miranda, reached No. 1.

"Yes, I had to sing with someone with a penis to get a No. 1," Miranda said in a recent interview with The Washington Post. "I do like this person, Jason Aldean, a lot ... so it was a great song with an old friend."

"It is interesting that I haven't had even a Top 20 in a long, long time. And then it goes No. 1 because it's a dude," she continued. "But you know -- if we went and looked at how many singles or records were sold for the Top 10 songs right now, I'd probably triple it on record sales. So it doesn't matter."

Miranda's last solo No. 1 song came in 2014 with "Automatic," which came off of her "Platinum" album.

Miranda is no slouch when it comes to accomplishments: She's been nominated for 16 Grammys and won two of them; she's the Academy of Country Music's most-awarded artist in history; and she's up for three trophies at the Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 14.

Perhaps more than any genre, radio airplay is critical in country music success. Miranda, though, gets the behind-the-scenes game.

"At this point, music's just an in-betweener for advertisements on radio. But that's fine, whatever. I'll take both," she told The Post. "But there's so many other ways to find music, I feel like people can find us and find all these artists that they love in other facets besides radio."