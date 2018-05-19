Of course Meghan Markle's father Thomas is happy for the newly anointed Duchess of Sussex, and her picturesque marriage to Prince Harry --and he's upset that he couldn't be there. But his message to relatives as the couple sets off on their honeymoon is quite curt: "shut up."

Thomas Markle recently spoke to TMZ to tell them that he texted Meghan on her wedding day to let her know that he loves her, and that he did watch the ceremony from his bed, where he is recuperating from heart surgery.

"Now I pray that Harry and Meghan can go on a nice honeymoon and rest and relax," he told TMZ, before adding," and all of my relatives will just shut up about everything."

The father of the bride also told TMZ that "The service was beautiful and it's history" and that he "will always regret not being able to be there and not being able to hold my daughter's hand."

He continued with more heartfelt words for his daughter and how it made him feel nostalgic for when Meghan was just his little baby girl. "My baby girl is a duchess and I love her so much." he said, adding, "when you watch your child get married, every thought goes through your mind, every memory from the first day she was born, the first time I held her."

With the difficulties of his health problems Thomas also admitted to TMZ that he has been unable to get a gift for his daughter and Prince Harry but that he plans to do it very soon.