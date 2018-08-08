"Saved By The Bell" character Kelly Kapowski was a bit of a trailblazer for the feminist movement, according to the woman who played the beloved head cheerleader at Bayside High.

NBC via Getty Images

"I think she may have been [a feminist] without knowing it," Tiffani Thiessen said on Aug. 8 while speaking at the Blogher's Creator Summit, according to the New York Post. "I think truly out of all the characters the feminist role was Elizabeth Berkley [who played Jessie, but] I think in [Kelly's] mind it was different."

She added, "She came from having a lot of brothers and sisters, which was all about sharing and having to be all about family, [and] didn't have a lot of money, so she made her mark by the little that she had, and there's something to be said for that."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Tiffani, who also played the memorable Valerie Malone on "Beverly Hills 90210," said that she likes to carry Kelly's constant enthusiasm with her at all times, including on social media.

"I remember that some of my ['Beverly Hills 90210'] castmates were really adamant about reading what people were saying and it was really hard for them to move past it, and I remember saying, 'Why would you do that? What's the point?' And that's something I'm looking to teach my daughter too," the actress said.

Tiffani is rather active on social media these days, but she keeps some things sacred, particularly when it comes to her two children Harper, 8, and Holt, 3.

"I really just kind of listen to myself," she told the crowd. Relaying a story about her husband, Brady Smith, wanting to post Harper's school photo, Tiffani said, "I was like, 'Nope, that's ours.'"