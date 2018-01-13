The news that Rosanne Barr's character on ABC's reboot of "Roseanne" will be a President Trump loving American, has fans of Tim Allen's canceled "Last Man Standing," lighting up the Twitter-sphere, calling out the network to bring back his, as well.

"@ABCNetwork you get rid of last man standing because of its political views, yet Roseanne is pro Trump and you are gonna let her share her views. Someone is a little hypocritical and pro trump at ABC. #lastmanstanding @ofctimallen," one fan tweeted out.

Another added: "Would love to see the show give Tim Allen or his #LastManStanding character a guest shot. I'm sure Roseanne's family would shop at Outdoor Man."

Wind Dancer Pr/REX/Shutterstock

Many fans seem to feel that a major catalyst behind the cancelation of Allen's show was that it featured conservative values, however, ABC maintains that the highly rated series was not canceled over its politics.

"The support from all the fans to bring back 'Last Man Standing' is truly overwhelming to me and so appreciated," Allen said in a statement to Page Six. "I, along with the talented writers, wonderful crew and terrific actors, would definitely entertain the idea of bringing the show back as there is so much gas left in the tank, more to be said and laughs to be had.

"I know fans would love nothing more than for us to take the cover off, fire up the engine, back this car out of the garage and get it back on the highway, full-throttle," Allen continued, who is not shy about his conservative values. "My sentiment sits in the front seat beside you."

Even more, when ABC ended the show back in May, Allen posted on Twitter that he was "stunned and blindsided."