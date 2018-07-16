Timbaland just wanted a man living in his house to buzz off — well, he got what he wanted, but he also got more than he bargained for when the rapper was left with an attic full of bees.

According to The Blast, a man named William Zamora tried purchasing Timbaland's Miami mansion late last year. During the closing process, Timbaland agreed to let William live in the home. However, the deal fell through and the rapper tried in vain for months to get William to leave the property.

According to a lawsuit filed on July 9, the man finally vacated the home, but allegedly left it in shambles.

The rapper-producer estimates the damages at $100,000.

Citing legal documents, The Blast says Timbaland listed damage done to the bedrooms, including the dresser, carpet and wall. He also said there are carpet stains throughout the house, and that his "Zebra Rug" in the foyer was destroyed. He also says several items were stolen from the home.

There was also damage to the home's game room, Timbaland notes, claiming a wall was cracked and his "Street Fighter" arcade machine was broken.

Certainly the most baffling part of the court filing, though, was Timbaland's mention of "bees in the attic." The lawsuit doesn't detail how many bees were in the attic.