There's a very good chance that Justin Timberlake's new album will be titled "Man of the Woods."

FayesVision/WENN.com

The singer has been teasing a new album for a while now, but little else is really known. But, on Dec. 18, TMZ reported that JT filed to trademark "Man of the Woods." In the documents, he said he wants to use the name for CDs, DVDs, downloadable music, clothes, concert posters, programs, live performances and tours, TMZ said.

Justin also applied to trademark the name "Fresh Leaves." In that case, Justin said he want the phrase for clothing.

The common theory is that the album will be called "Man of the Woods," while the first single is titled "Fresh Leaves."

While the new year hasn't started yet, 2018 is already shaping up to be a banner year for Justin. Aside from the probable new album and tour, he is also performing the halftime show of the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

In an interview with Football Night in America host Mike Tirico, Justin said the performance will be fast paced.

"What I really want to do is take the opportunity to put together a performance that feels like it unifies," he sad. "I feel like that would be the ultimate accomplishment, and then the icing on the cake is at some point, within that 12 minutes, that everybody is shaking their booty."

It will be the first time he's performed at the big game since 2004, when he exposed Janet Jackson's breast on live TV. After this year's announcement was made, several people took to Twitter to voice their displeasure that Justin has been forgiven by the NFL, but perhaps Janet hasn't. The hashtag #JusticeForJanet began trending after JT's announcement, with most people saying Justin still owes Janet an apology. There have been rumors for years that the NFL has "banned" Janet, but several reports said that's not true. Many are hoping Justin will bring Janet out on the halftime stage in February.