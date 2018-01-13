Actor Tom Cruise practically shut down part of London on Saturday, as he darted across the roof of a rail bridge while filming a stunt for the six and latest installment in the "Mission: Impossible" movie franchise.

According to reports, traffic at Blackfriars Bridge was literally at a standstill, even boats were prevented from the area, as the action star did a live stunt over the Thames River --a hovering helicopter filming the sequence.

However, trains continued to pass below and through Blackfriars station during, like it was any busy London day.

Universal Pictures / Photofest

"The Mummy" actor could be witnessed shooting south across the river over various takes.

At 55, Tom doesn't seem to be slowing down, clearly healed after an ankle injury, and back to death-defying business as usual.