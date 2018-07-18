Sir Tom Jones canceled a concert in the United Kingdom after doctors ordered him to rest.

ANL/REX/Shutterstock

The 78-year-old was scheduled to take the stage on July 18, but he fell ill, his Twitter account said. The cancelation came just hours before the concert was to begin.

"It is with regret that we have to cancel Tom Jones' performance at Stansted Park this evening," the tweet said. "Unfortunately, Sir Tom is unwell and has been advised by doctors not to perform. All ticket holders will receive a full refund by contacting their point of purchase. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and we wish Tom well."

Media outlets in the United Kingdom speculate that Tom, who recently starred on "The Voice UK," is suffering from exhaustion in the midst of his European tour, which spans 12 countries and 26 shows.

Still, his exact illness is a mystery. A similar thing happened last year when an unspecified illness was to blame for Tom abruptly canceling his United States tour just five days before it was set to begin.

"Tom sends his sincere apologies to his fans and looks forward to seeing them again in 2018," a statement said at the time.