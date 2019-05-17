Self-help guru Tony Robbins is being accused of sexual misconduct and berating victims of rape and violence in a damning new report, a report he calls "an inaccurate, agenda-driven version of the past, pierced with falsehoods."

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

On Friday, BuzzFeed News published a lengthy story that includes interviews with women who claim he sexually harassed them. A recording was also leaked that seems to show Tony accusing a woman of lying about being abused by a man.

"A yearlong investigation by BuzzFeed News, based on leaked recordings, internal documents, and dozens of interviews with fans and insiders, reveals how Robbins has berated abuse victims and subjected his followers to unorthodox and potentially dangerous techniques. And former female fans and staffers have accused him of inappropriate sexual advances," the article states.

Tony's lawyers told BuzzFeed the story is a "predetermined" narrative against their client "as part of their 'Me Too' Agenda."

Brian Ach/AP/REX/Shutterstock

BuzzFeed alleges that, among other things, Tony has "created a highly sexualized environment" in which he had his staff skim through his crowds to find attractive women on his behalf, something his team vehemently denies.

The report documents several alleged moments in which Tony's behavior is questionable. Two women signed statements swearing under oath that they felt "he had sexually harassed them by repeatedly pursuing them after they made clear they weren't interested," the report continues. Further, "Two more women who worked as his assistants said Robbins expected them to work alone with him when he was naked in his hotel room or in the shower. And another former employee said she was fired after having a consensual sexual relationship with Robbins."

Tony himself released an open letter about the story.

"I have never behaved in the reckless, irresponsible, or malicious manner intimated by false, unfounded, and incendiary allegations suggested by BuzzFeed story-tellers," he wrote.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

This isn't the first time Tony has been on the wrong end of criticism. Last year he came under fire for blasting the "Me Too" movement while praising casino magnate Steve Wynn, who stepped down from his Las Vegas namesake hotel, Wynn, amid sexual misconduct allegations.

He later publicly apologized.

"I apologize for suggesting anything other than my profound admiration for the #MeToo movement," he said. "Let me clearly say, I agree with the goals of the #MeToo movement and its founding message of 'empowerment through empathy,' which makes it a beautiful force for good."