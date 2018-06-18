Tori Spelling recently posted a picture of herself in one-piece swimsuit while touting "body love," but she got no love from her fans in return. Instead, her fans accused her of Photoshopping.

In the image, Tori, 45, appears to be stepping into a spa.

"After having my 5th baby I have to admit my body didn't bounce back the way it did with the first 4,' she wrote on Sunday. "But I've been working at it and eating ad playing to live my best life and I feel like its showing! Back in a one piece minus the coverup or shorts finally!"

She praised her husband, Dean McDermott, saying he makes her "feel great about myself no matter what weight I am."

She finished the post by writing, "I'm finally loving seeing my hard work start to pay off."

The used the hashtag of "body love."

Many of her 1.1 million fans weren't impressed, as they were convinced that she edited her image, which she has since deleted.

"Sorry Tori i think you are great by the photoshop is not...it so easy to see that its not the real you," one fan wrote before Tori took the picture down, according to MailOnline, who has a screengrab of the picture. "Please if you say you are not ashamed of you body post a true pic."

Another said, "Holy photo shop!!!"

One disproving fans said the criticism is warranted because "she's talking about body positivity and she photoshopped the picture."