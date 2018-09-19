Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is suing a medical center in Los Angeles, claiming that the facility used dirty needles to treat him, leaving him unable to tour or drum.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

In his lawsuit, which was obtained by TMZ, Travis said he went in for a routine MRI in June at The Medical Imaging Center in Santa Monica, Calif. Travis was supposed to be sedated for the procedure. However, he claims that the technicians stuck him at least 40 times with a needle because they couldn't find a vein. During the process, he says, the technicians used a dirty needle, which gave him staph.

That same month, Blink-182 was forced to postpone several of its Las Vegas concerts due to blood clots in Travis' arms.

"The injuries have been life-changing for Barker, and a lawsuit has become necessary," TMZ said.

In September, Blink had to cancel its fall tour because of Travis' medical issues.

"The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me so I could get back on the road and perform with my band," the drummer said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great. I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible. I want to thank my fans, family, friends, and bandmates for all the love and support."

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In July, Travis was also involved in a car accident involving a school bus. The bus, Travis said, made an illegal left turn and collided with his SUV. He's now suing the driver of the bus and the bus company for the crash. His 14-year-old son Landon is also a part of the lawsuit.

He hasn't specified how much he wants in damages from the bus company.