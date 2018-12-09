Former actor Shaun Weiss can't keep himself out of trouble.

Getty Images North America

The one-time "Mighty Ducks" star was busted for allegedly shoplifting more than $200 worth of goods from an L.A. Rite Aid in November, TMZ reported. Shaun is facing a petty theft charge and a probation violation for the alleged pilfering.

Shaun's recent troubles have been well-documented.

Last year, Shaun, who played the beloved goalie Goldberg in "The Mighty Ducks," was sentenced to 150 days in jail after he was busted stealing $151 worth of goods from a Fry's Electronics. Then, just five days after his jail sentence ended, Shaun was busted for possession of methamphetamine.

Promotional

In August 2018, Shaun was arrested for public intoxication.

After that, he said he was entering rehab.

In a statement, he said he had hit "below rock bottom."

"I have surrendered to the reality that without immediate treatment my life is in eminent danger," he said in August. "My spirit was until recently depleted, weak and shrouded by darkness has been renewed by the overwhelming out-pouring of love and support from fans of my early work as an actor."