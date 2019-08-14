A nearly six-year-old tweet from Donald Trump about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth has resurfaced in the wake of their split.

Getty Images

Back in 2013, after Miley and Liam first called it quits, the now-POTUS sent a message to the pop star.

".@MileyCyrus - don't worry about Liam," he tweeted on Sept. 19, 2013. "You can do much better and you have plenty of time—remain strong!"

Why Trump, then a private citizen, decided to weigh in on Miley's love life isn't known. At the time, many were confused why Trump was concerned about the singer's private life. Now, the tweet is again getting blasted.

"Nice to see you are hard at work," one person said. Another joked, "Important work coming from the Oval Office."

KYLE GRILLOT / AFP/Getty Images

On Aug. 10, Miley and Liam announced that they had separated, just eight months after tying the knot, and after a decade of dating on and off.

Shortly after, a source told E! that Miley and Liam had been drifting apart for a long time. Another source told People magazine, "They're not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work."

Around the time that news of the split went public, Miley was photographed passionately kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter.

Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

Earlier this week, Entertainment Tonight said Miley was the one who asked for the break.

"Liam is heartbroken that she moved on so quickly and so publicly," a source told ET. "Liam loves Miley and is crushed by all of this. But right now Miley doesn't want to answer to anyone. She still feels the need to explore herself, her sexuality and her music. Miley has been working in the studio and wants to blow off steam."

Their marriage was always "unique," source said.

"Right after their wedding, they had a carefree, no-pressure relationship," the source continued. "Miley was looking for a nontraditional relationship because she thinks marriage is old fashioned and didn't believe in the traditional way. Liam agreed they'd have a unique union."