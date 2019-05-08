A TSA agent who Diana Ross alleged got handsy with her has been cleared, and the investigation is complete, according to a new report.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

On May 5, the singing legend tweeted that a TSA agent at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International conducted a screening that was a little too friendly. She described it was "over the top" and bad enough that she wanted to cry.

The screening occurred after she went through a body scanner machine.

"Its not what was done but how , I am feeling violated - I still feel her hands between my legs , front and back ( saying to me it her job ,) WOW!!," Diana tweeted after performing at Jazz Fest. "Really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now."

On Wednesday, the TSA told TMZ that after reviewing Diana's allegation, no action was needed, saying it stood by the agent. The report said TSA investigators reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed the officers involved with Diana's screening and determined everything was done by the book.

"Protocols for resolving alarms during Advanced Imaging Technology screening were correctly followed," a TSA spokesperson told TMZ.

It's unclear if the agency spoke to the former Supremes singer during the course of the investigation.