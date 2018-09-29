The five-year war between Tupac Shakur's estate and an entertainment company over unreleased music is over.

Columbia/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Back in 2013, Tupac's mom and the administrator of his estate, Afeni Shakur, sued Entertainment One to get a cache of unreleased master recordings her son had made. On Sept. 29, TMZ reported that the estate has settled the lawsuit and will gain possession of the recordings from Entertainment One. The value of the recordings is incredibly substantial.

In addition, the entertainment company will pay the estate a "substantial six-figure amount," TMZ said.

In the initial lawsuit, Tupac's estate said Entertainment One stiffed it out of over $1 million in royalties when it released "Beginnings: The Lost Tapes," which was released in June 2007.

Tupac's mother passed away in 2016, but the lawsuit went on.