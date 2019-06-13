There's something awfully fishy going on on "The Bachelorette."

While fans of the ABC show are certainly wondering who, if anyone, Hannah Brown deems worthy of that final rose, another mystery surrounding her season is making the rounds on social media and it involves, wait for it, a jacket.

Michael Buckner/Hollywood Life/REX/Shutterstock

A number of eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice that several men from the current season have worn a certain salmon-colored jacket. In fact, it appears that it's the same jacket being worn, meaning that the men have been slyly playing a game of musical chairs, but with clothing.

Twitter, of course, is beginning to have a field day with the men's wandering wardrobe, while not knowing who it actually belongs to.

"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Salmon Jacket," one fan joked while attaching screen grabs of four different mean wearing the meandering menswear.

Another fan posted the same four pictures, writing, "I desperately need to know the story behind this pink jacket."

"Either they all went to @express to buy the same blazer, they're playin Russian roulette with it, or y'all aint doin the laundry. Let's be real, we're all livin for this," another "Bachelorette" fan quipped.

Former "Bachelorette" star Jason Tartick got involved, writing, "Connor is wearing a red blazer that I am almost certain 3 other guys have worn this season & I respect the hell out of that barter system."

Many on social media are beginning to make bets on who will wear the jacket next.

Frontrunner Jed Wyatt, one of the men who's donned the polygamous item this season, even had a little fun, writing a song about the roving cloak.

"It's floating around like ghost in the wind / Every rose ceremony it's back again," he sang. "You never really know who might have to have it / That's the mystery of the salmon jacket."