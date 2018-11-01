Tyler Perry's famed "Madea" character is feeling like a superhero these days, and Ryan Reynolds loves it.

On Halloween, Tyler posted a video to social media of the legendary character dressed in a "Deadpool" costume to promote his film "Nobody's Fool."

"MA-DEA-D Pool!! Hiding from Tyler Perry. #NOBODYSFOOL EVERYWHERE THIS FRIDAY. @nobodysfool @TiffanyHaddish @VancityReynolds," he tweeted.

Ryan, who of course plays Deadpool, saw the video and was impressed.

"Um... @tylerperry, if you could film six more minutes of this, we'd have Deadpool 3," he wrote. "Or @nobodysfool part 2."

Tyler replied, "You have no idea what a huge Deadpool fan I am!! You're amazing my friend. All the best to you and your family."

The video seems to be part of Madea's swan song, as Tyler, who's played the character for more than 20 years, said he's retiring her.

"I'm happy to kill that old bitch, I'm tired, man. I'm tired," he told host Bevy Smith on SiriusXM earlier in the week. "I just don't want to be her age, playing her."

Later, he told Jimmy Fallon the Madea's shelf life is limited.

"That's it, man, that's it," he said. "Time for me to bury that old broad, man...I don't want to be her age playing her, so it's time for me to let it go. I'm going to do my last Madea farewell tour next year and the last is the Madea Family Funeral movie that comes out in March. And then we're moving on to something else. There are so many more things I want to do."