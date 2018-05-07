Uma Thurman has long been one of the gold standards of Hollywood beauty, and her secrets to staying that way are very relatable.

While speaking to Page Six, Uma was asked how she stays "beautiful and slim."

"Any cream I can find, but there's just never enough sleep," she said, referring to the first part of the question. "And how to stay slim? Please. For lunch I ate pizza."

Pizza? That's a beauty secret we can all get onboard with!

Uma, 48, once said on "Watch What Happens Live" that she took "milk baths" to maintain her smooth skin, so this is a woman with unconventional beauty hacks. Also, in 2015, she told MailOnline she spritzes her face with Evian water after applying her make-up.

"It gives you a dewy glow - I swear by it," she said.

While the actress stuns in her newest film, "The Con Is On," Uma's pretty face is more likely to be seen on stage in the coming months than on the big screen.

Asked what she plans to do next, she told Page Six, "Maybe back to Broadway. I just celebrated a birthday at home with my friends in one room. Life's calling, things are going so I need a break to chill, and be happy. Which, if I knew how, I'd already be on a plane to Tahiti."