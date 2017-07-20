Usher paid a woman $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit after she claimed she contracted a sexually transmitted disease from him, according to a legal documents.

The legal papers, obtained by Radar Online, claim the singer knew that he had herpes but still engaged in unprotected sex with a woman without telling her of his condition. In fact, court documents indicate that Usher denied having an STD.

In California, where Usher lives, it's illegal to knowingly transmit an STD.

The report, backed by legal documents, state that Usher paid that woman's medical bills from 2011 to 2012 and had his doctor tell the woman that he carried the disease.

The woman said in a written court document that she "feels that her health and body have been ruined" and she "has suffered severe emotional distress and has been extremely depressed … knowing there is no cure."

Usher was allegedly exposed to herpes in 2009 or 2012, which was around the time he was finalizing his divorce with Tameka Foster, who accused him of infidelity.