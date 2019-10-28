Lady Gaga's 2019 Golden Globes dress might be headed for auction… unless it's determined the dress was stolen.

Valentino, the luxury brand that made the dress, believes the gown was stolen and plans to get authorities involved, TMZ reports.

Getty Images

How did Gaga lose the dress? According to the report, a maid at the Beverly Hilton hotel claims to have come across the Valentino Haute Couture periwinkle blue dress while cleaning the pop star's room after the show was over and after Gaga apparently checked out. The woman said the dress was left behind, so she took it to the hotel's lost and found.

After it supposedly went unclaimed for months, the hotel gave it back to the maid. Now she's trying to sell it off for a big profit.

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Gaga wore the dress when she won a Golden Globe for "A Star is Born."

Her team told TMZ that she doesn't own the dress -- rather, it was on loan from Valentino for her to wear to the event. In Valentino's eyes, the dress was heisted.

The maid currently in possession of the dress penned a note indicating how she got the frock, saying she's worked at the hotel for 24 years and always works the Globes.

As of now, the auction is still a go and bidding starts at $8,000.