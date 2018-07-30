"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Vicki Gunvalson isn't filled up like she used to be.

The reality TV star told Page Six TV that she got 10 pockets of filler removed from under the skin's surface in her neck.

John Tsiavis/Bravo

"It was all fillers through the last five to seven years," she said. "You go to the doctor and they're like, 'Oh, fill up this, fill up this, fill up this,' and by the time I looked in the mirror I was like, 'Doesn't even look like me.' So when [my doctor] opened me up, he said you had 10 pockets of fillers that [he] had to remove."

Vicki has always been fairly open about her plastic surgery, and she revealed that, in addition to the neck work, she also recently got a lower facelift.

"I would highly encourage it," she said, adding that she was only out of work for 10 days.

Rex USA

"I had a great nurse, too. [Boyfriend] Steve [Lodge] was my nurse," she said.