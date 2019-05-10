The "angels" are flying away from network TV.

According to reports, the top man at Victoria's Secret's parent company is "rethinking" how to present the legendary Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, indicating that network TV is likely no longer the "right fit."

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

The show has been broadcast by ABC and CBS for nearly 20 years.

"For the past few months, we've said that we are taking a fresh look at every aspect of our business — from merchandising, marketing and brand positioning, to our real estate portfolio, digital business and cost structure," L Brands CEO Les Wexner wrote in the memo to employees. "Fashion is a business of change. We must evolve and change to grow. With that in mind, we have decided to rethink the traditional Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Going forward we don't believe network television is the right fit."

He added that, "In 2019 and beyond, we're focusing on developing exciting and dynamic content and a new kind of event — delivered to our customers on platforms that she's glued to … and in ways that will push the boundaries of fashion in the global digital age."

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

The memo comes as viewership of the runway show has drastically fallen. According to CNBC, the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, televised in December, suffered the worst ratings in its broadcast history.

Further, the brand has faced criticism for what many perceive is a lack of racial and body diversity.