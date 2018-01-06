Quite often on HBO's "Game of Thrones," Jon Snow (played by actor Kit Harington) and his band of merry men/women are known for successfully throwing back a few drinks, before battles, liaisons, you name it, without having too much of an impact on their faculties. But in real life, not so much --especially before a game of billiards.

Winter is here in NYC and Harington had to face the chill dead-on after being forced to leave Barfly in Gramercy on Friday night, for being "drunk and disorderly," according to TMZ.

Harington, 31, was given the boot after he got increasingly aggressive in the commencement of a game of pool, banging on the table and grabbing for cues.

In the video, procured by TMZ, Kit is looking quite out of it, slurring his speech while being directed and sometimes restrained by fellow bar patrons, as he tries to play a game of billiards. Eventually he is escorted away from the table and can be seen getting frustrated with the bar's security crew.

One eyewitness told TMZ that the star did leave the spot after being asked to, however, later returned and eventually had to be physically removed.

The Daily News contacted Barfly, who had no comment on the incident, as well as Harington's reps, who have yet to respond on their request for comment.

Harington has risen to international fame since taking on the role of Jon Snow on HBO's mega-hit "Game of Thrones," which the network recently announced will return for its eighth and final season in 2019.

Harington is engaged to Rose Leslie, who also played his love interest on the HBO show, however, she was not pictured in any of the videos from the wild night.