"The View" has reportedly hired a talent coach to work with newest host Abby Huntsman, because she's simply not connecting with viewers.

"She's been a snooze, and the network knows they made a mistake hiring her without a chemistry test and based on her name," a source told Page Six. "She's starting to come alive. They have a coach working with her now because she's not researching well with viewers."

Prior to "The View," Abby worked at Fox News. Her father is former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. He also serves as the US ambassador to Russia for the Trump administration. Under former President Barack Obama he was the ambassador to China.

Page Six indicated that producers of "The View" feel that something needs to be done quickly.

"She hasn't even been there half a season, and people are already placing bets that they're going to oust her," the source said.

But, a separate source said Abby simply needs time to blend in.

"There's no research that's been done at this point. She's been on the show for five minutes. And meeting with a talent coach is par for the course," the source said. "Each of the co-hosts have met with the coach at various times repeatedly. It's just normal practice. It's not a big deal."

Abby serves as a conservative viewpoint on the show, as does Meghan McCain.

"She has a long history with ABC. She's been part of the family," the second source said. "It's always hard at the table at the beginning, but everyone likes her. 'The View' has a good team over there."

ABC apparently isn't having buyer's remorse either.

"We love Abby and we're so happy with her at the table," an ABC exec told Page Six. "She's smart and she's got a great perspective."