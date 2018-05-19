Did Twitter just discover Meghan Markles wedding dress inspiration?!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19, before many friends and family, and the beautiful bride wore a stunning long sleeved Givenchy gown with a shallow boat neckline.

With myriad memes and social media posts related to the big event already flooding the web, Twitter users found one more to add to the list. Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, and a possible wedding dress connection to Jennifer Lopez's character in the 2001 rom-com, "The Wedding Planner."

In the film, Lopez wears a similar-looking gown when her character goes to marry Justin Chambers' character at the courthouse. (Of course she doesn't go through with it, being that she was in love with Matthew McConaughey's character.)

Meghan's gown was designed by Givenchy's creative director Clare Waight Keller. The two began working together on the dress earlier in the year as they wanted it to reflect an elegance that is not only timeless but also a new.

ANDREW MATTHEWS / AFP/Getty Images

"What a historical moment by Claire Weight from Givenchy!" stylist Sadaf Razi, who has worked with Meghan in the past, explained to E! "She looks breathtaking. Its both soft and ethereal but classic and completely regal at the same time. It captures her essence perfectly in a dress that is both strong and feminine."

It is a stunning dress and whether or not it was inspired by the comedy, fans do possibly walk away from this knowing one thing...the kinds of romantic comedies Megan and Harry might watch!