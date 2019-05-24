A man being sought by Las Vegas police for allegedly stealing a guitar is catching the eye of many in the online word for his, well, most excellent, resemblance to Wayne Campbell from "Wayne's World."

Police said that the man stole the guitar (how fitting!) on May 3 while wearing a hat bearing the logo of the "Thrasher" skateboard brand.

On Thursday, authorities released a photo of the man who is apparently not worthy of the guitar, and the online world immediately made "Wayne's World" comparisons.

"Schwingggg!!," one person wrote, making reference to one of the film's most popular catchphrases. Other Twitter users posted gif's of Mike Myers' famous character.

"I think his name is Wayne," one person joked, adding, "He was in a movie!"

Another person posted a photo of Myers in his humorous role from 1992, writing, "found him."

The thief better watch out, because as Wayne Campbell once said, "Garth, marriage is punishment for shoplifting in some countries."