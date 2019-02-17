The couple who goes camo together, stays together?

The Weeknd rocked coordinating camouflage outfits with his girlfriend, Bella Hadid, for his 29th army-themed birthday bash in New York City on Friday night, Feb. 15.

The cute couple posed for a slew of photos together before heading out to party at Tao Downtown around 1 a.m.

"1 minute til my favorite day of the year," Bella, 22, captioned a shot of the lovebirds on Instagram, standing next to a toy Doberman Pinscher that resembles The Weeknd's actual rescue dog, Caesar.

The birthday boy, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, also shared a solo shot highlighting his look, which included camo cargo pants, a matching jacket and utility-style zip vest.

Not to steal The Weeknd's thunder, but all of his guests showed up in decked-out ensembles totally true to theme.

According to sources at People mag, he even had a three-tier cake designed around the party's battle-wear concept.

The lovebirds were also spotted being super-affectionate throughout the night. An onlooker saw the "Starboy" singer kissing on Bella and says that he had his arm wrapped around her waist for much of the evening.

After splitting in 2016, The Weeknd and Bella rekindled their romance at the end of last year, just in time to celebrate the model's birthday in October.

"Happy birthday Angel," he captioned a montage of photos celebrating Bella on Instagram back on Oct. 8.

The pair had dated for over a year and half prior to their recent separation turned reconciliation, but it seems as if all's well in paradise now.