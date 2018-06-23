Fallen young hip-hop star, XXXTentacion, had been doing his best to provide for those in his family, buying lots of them homes, in the months before his murder, according to TMZ.

Source close to the "SAD!" rapper tell TMZ that his most important plan in life was to make sure that those around him were taken care of.

TMZ has obtained real estate records, which show that XXX had purchased four homes in South Florida during the months of April to June, totaling $1.7 million. Here are the details:

-- $420,000 for a 3 bed, 2 bath 2,000 square foot home.

-- $467,500 for a 4 bed, 2 bath 2,300 square foot home.

-- $385,000 for a 4 bed, 2 bath 2,100 square foot home.

-- $500,000 for a 4 bed, 3 bath 2,700 square foot home.

Exactly who the homes were bought for isn't certain, however insiders tell TMZ that XXX made sure his parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, grandmothers and great-grandmothers were taken care of.

Sadly, the rapper, 20, reportedly had a baby on the way with his current girlfriend when he passed.

TMZ broke the news that the rapper's killers were at the same motorcycle shop at the same time as him, checking the scene, and then waited for XXX to exit the shop. Police say XXX was ambushed in his car where a quick struggle went down he was shot multiple times.

A suspect been arrested - two are still being sought.