Wendy Williams is shedding herself of nearly everything involving the Hunter name, including the The Hunter Foundation, her philanthropic organization dedicated to helping those suffering from substance abuse.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Page Six said the decision to dissolve the foundation is largely due to the fact that she no longer wants to be associated with estranged husband Kevin Hunter, who launched the foundation with her.

On Wednesday, Wendy announced on "The Wendy Williams Show" that she "remains committed to helping others in the struggles of life."

"While accepting her new reality, many things in her life have changed," she said while reading a statement.

Wendy added that she plans to work with "other foundations," and put a major emphasis on "other."

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

One of the more celebrated elements of the foundation was a substance abuse hotline in partnership with T.R.U.S.T. It's not known what will happen with the hotline or the employees. The issue was near and dear to Wendy, as she's had issues with substance abuse in the past.

In April, in the wake of a cheating scandal, Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin. She also professionally cut ties with Kevin, who had served as her manager, business partner and the executive producer of her show.

Lev Radin / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

Prior to the split, there had been rumors of infidelity and unconfirmed reports that Kevin fathered a child with another woman.

Afterward, Kevin released a statement and took "full accountability" for his actions.

"I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans," he said. "I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs."