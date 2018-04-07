Fans were hopeful when country star Carrie Underwood shared a closer glimpse of her face in a black and white photo of her working in the studio, to her Instagram on April 4.

However, there is one well-known skeptic still out there - talk show host Wendy Williams.

Williams was not so bowled over by the image and let viewers know during an April 5th taping of "The Wendy Williams Show," questioning Underwood's motives for putting the picture out there in the first place.

"She's still hiding her face," Williams says in the video. "Dang it! That accident where she fell down the concrete steps of her home … that happened back in November." Williams ignited a similar fire back in January, when she spoke of Underwood on the "Hot Topics" segment of her show.

The 35-year-old "American Idol" winner of season 4, an Oklahoma native, has mostly stayed out of the public eye since the injury that reportedly ended up in 40 stitches to her face, following an incident.

"She even let us know that she might not look the same way we are used to seeing her look," Williams adds in the episode, even speculating again about a facelift. "Apparently its not a facelift because this side of her face looks the same. I don't know what's on the right side but if its not a big scar, people might turn on you."

Williams continues: "They might be upset thinking, 'Why did you make such a big deal when all you have here is just a tiny something?' Scars are beautiful."

Country music has many rough topics and deals with a lot of scars of all sorts - and, yes, they are beautiful. However, many diehard Underwood fans stand behind the singer and are against the accusations and pure conjecture about what she's thinking and exactly what she's doing - most seem to feel it's her life and her decision what to reveal and what not to reveal.

While the face controversy is stirring up a lot of speculation, Underwood did reveal both sides of her face on April 6, as she rehearsed for a live performance and possibly a new album and tour. She has a small concert schedule for 2018 and in August, is set to appear at Minnesota's WE Fest.