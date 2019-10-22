Judge Judy Sheindlin turned 77 on Oct. 21 and spent the day with her husband, fellow judge Jerry Sheindlin.

CBS

A TMZ cameraman ran into the couple as they left the Montage Beverly Hills hotel complex on her b-day -- where Judy in 2013 bought a $10.7 million apartment, one of her many homes around the country -- and boldly asked what Jerry got her to celebrate her big day.

Judy teased it was "the best" gift then explained to TMZ's cameraman as an amused Jerry looked on, "Actually, [Jerry] said to me, 'What do you want for your birthday? You always make it hard for me. What do you want?'"

"And I said, 'I'd like a new Aston Martin,'" Judy continued. "And he said, 'What's your second choice?' So I got a bathrobe!"

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Unsure if the Emmy winner was joking, the cameraman inquired, "Did you really?" to which Jerry responded, "Yeah, but it was from Aston Martin!" and gestured to his chest, indicating that the bathrobe came with the luxury car company's logo embroidered on it.

Both Judy and Jerry admitted "it's not easy" to find a gift for the woman who has it all.

Judy, of course, doesn't really need any pricey presents. The former Manhattan family court judge has a reported net worth of more than $400 million. In 2017 alone she earned a reported $147 million -- $100M of that came from selling her TV library to CBS and the rest was her compensation for hosting the wildly successful "Judge Judy" and producing another popular legal show, "Hot Bench."

Hollywood To You / Star Max / GC Images

But Judy, whose current contract has her on the bench until at least 2021, has no plans to retire anytime soon. "I don't look old enough to retire," she told TMZ. "I want to work until I'm tired." She added that retirement is just "not my thing," quipping, "I don't play golf."