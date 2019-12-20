Bah humbug! It's not totally uncommon for comedian Whitney Cummings' words to rub someone the wrong way — after all, she is a comedian — but she once had to report to the proverbial principal's office for her holiday cheer.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

While chatting with Conan O'Brien on his "Conan" show, the former "Roseanne" executive producer revealed she had to visit with human resources last year after uttering "Merry Christmas" on her way out of the office.

"Last year, I was working on a TV show, got in trouble with human resources for saying 'Merry Christmas' to an intern," she said. "That's true. I was leaving … I was like, 'Bye, guys. Merry Christmas.' Like just a formality, what you would say."

"I come back… HR calls me and they're like, 'Hey, we need to talk to you. One of the interns is pissed off that you said 'Merry Christmas,'" she said, quickly adding, "By the way, I don't even care how your Christmas was. It was just formality."

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Whitney wondered if the person celebrated a different holiday before being told that person was actually agnostic.

"I was like, no, no, no, no, no. You do not get to do that," she said. "Because had I known that this person was agnostic, that would mean we were in a relationship, like, that would mean we were intimately connected. I should not know who believes in God and who doesn't."

"I also can't guess your holiday based on what you look like," she continued, "that's offensive. That's very offensive."